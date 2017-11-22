Man arrested for attempting to rape 8-yr-old girl

Latest update November 22nd, 2017 3:00 PM
Nov 22, 2017 Rape Updates from India 0
A eight-year-old girl narrowly escaped a rape attempt by her neighbour in the Modi Nagar area of Ghaziabad. The accused,Sanju,20, was arrested from the spot by the locals.
Speaking to DNA , the father of the child said, “I had asked my daughter to go to a local store to buy something from a shop. But when she returned she was in a lot of pain and when I asked her about the pain she revealed the incident,” he said.
Explaining just what had happened, he added, “She said that when she reached the shop, our neighbour spotted her and asked her to accompany him on the pretext of giving her candy. He then took her to an abandoned spot and later then tried to sexually assault her. But when she shouted, a local spotted her and Sanju was caught.”
Locals handed over the accused to the police and the family says it is still in a state of shock over the incident
“We had good relations with Sanju. Our daughter often went out with him. We never expected such an act from him,” said the father.
According to the police, following the complaint, the accused has been booked under attempt to rape and POSCO sections of the Indian Penal Code.
