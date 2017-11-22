Latest update November 22nd, 2017 3:00 PM

21-year-old girl gang-raped in Chandigarh

Nov 22, 2017 Rape Updates from India 0

A 21-year-old girl has allegedly been gang-raped and dumped in an isolated place at Sector 53 of Chandigarh.

As per reports, the victim was returning home in an auto-rickshaw from Sector 37 on Friday evening when she was gangraped and dumped at Sector 53.

The Chandigarh Police have confirmed the incident and registered a case in this regard.

“She was gang-raped late evening, a case has been registered after medical investigation of the victim,” said PRO Chandigarh Police.

Children's Day Horror: 18-month-old girl allegedly raped by caretaker in Delhi

