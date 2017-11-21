Salman shares Katrina’s swag on Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are showing off their swag little by little after posting the teaser to the first song ‘Swag Se Swagat’ from their upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ on their social media outlets.

The song will be released tomorrow but the Bollywood superstars are making sure everyone knows about it, as both Katrina and Salman shared a teaser of the song on their Instagram accounts. However, the cherry on the cake are the captions Salman has been awarding former girlfriend Katrina.

It seems as Bollywood’s superstar Salman is in complete awe seeing Katrina’s dance moves and is impressed by her swag. The ‘Dabang’ actor shared a teaser video of the song, along with a picture of his co-actress from the movie with some killer caption, “Ufff! Katrina Kaif ka SWAG toh dekho [Look at Katina Kaif’s swag].”

Katrina also shared the similar teaser video of the song on her Instagram with the caption watch tomorrow ‘Swag Se Swagat’.

The song was shot in Greece and it also marked the end of the shooting of the movie. The director of the movie, Ali Abbas Zafar, said in a statement that Salman and Katrina hosted a grand party after the shoot was over for the entire crew.

“Everyone was a little emotional that the film was ending and the way to fight that emotion out was to hang together and party every night and eat good food. When the song finished Salman and Katrina organized a very big party for the entire ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ crew, including the local Greek crew. Everyone let their hair down, cheered and danced all the way till the morning on ‘Swag Se Swagat’.”

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is produced by Yash Raj Films and is expected to hit the screens on December 22.