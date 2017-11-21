PML-N a threat to existence of Pakistan: Sirajul Haq

QUETTA: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has failed to deliver on all the fronts and had become a threat even to the geographical existence of the country.

Sirajul Haq said this while speaking at a seminar regarding the role of women in the development of Pakistan held in Quetta.

JI chief said that the government had not brought forth the people behind the conspiracy to abolish the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat oath even after the passage of 28 days and was thus responsible for the problems being faced by the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and the public at large.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief said if Law Minister Zahid Hamid was involved in the conspiracy, he should be sacked and punished. He said this was the demand of the entire nation and not a few hundred people participating in the sit-in in Islamabad.

Sirajul Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami was striving to promote the Islamic way of life which was based on the values of justice and equality, adding that a system based on the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah could help solve the problems the country faced today.

“Rulers trying to impose western culture in the country were undermining national harmony by promoting regional, ethnic and racial biases,” Siraj-ul-Haq said, adding that Jamaat-e-Islami would foil all such attempts.

He said that we find many examples in the history where women made huge sacrifices for the glory and supremacy of Islam. Muslim women had rendered valuable services during the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) migration to Madina and later during the battle of Badr, Uhad and Hunain. He said that the women had also played a leading role in the establishment of Pakistan.

He said the JI had the highest number of female members as compared to other political parties and it was the custodian of women’s rights. “JI wants to build an Islamic welfare state and this is not possible without the active cooperation of women,” he said.