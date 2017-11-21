MQM remnants a threat to national security: Mustafa Kamal

QUETTA: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that the remaining Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers are a threat to national security.

“We kicked aside our provincial assembly seats only to promote politics of the people and bring mohajirs closer to other ethnicities which the MQM had refrained from doing so just to cash in on the mohajir slogan,” Kamal said while addressing a PSP workers’ convention after arriving in Quetta on a two-day visit.

PSP Secretary General Raza Haroon, Joint Secretary Ataullah Kurd, Provincial Convener Tariq Tareen and Ashfaq Mangi also spoke on the occasion. PSP President Anis Qaimkhani was also present.

Kamal said he and Qaimkhani raised their voice against Altaf Hussain at a time when talking against him was like inviting death.

He said that he had never hidden anything and always talked about Altaf and the remaining MQM workers openly. “Almighty Allah had given me the courage to speak against Altaf Hussain who was a pharaoh of his time,” Kamal said, adding that the people asked him how he saved his life after challenging Altaf.

He claimed that he and his party were gaining popularity as people were joining hands with the PSP leadership.

“We believe in serving the poor and resolving their problems instead of doing politics,” he said.

He said that his party was established just one-and-half-year ago, but gained so much popularity in such a short span that no other party could in the 70 years history of Pakistan.

He said his party wanted a positive change and was against brutality, adding that 30 million children were out of schools and millions of people were not getting basic health facilities.

“We are struggling to protect 25 million children from terrorist groups, who are against education and other facilities,” Kamal said, adding that enemy was exploiting “our differences to pit us against each other”.

He said Balochistan was very close to his heart and he was happy to see such a big gathering.

He said PSP believed in struggle to the serve the people from all walks of life without any discrimination of colour, language or ethnicity.

He asked the people to join hands with him for bringing change in the country.