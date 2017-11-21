CM Punjab orders inquiry into elderly torture incident, suspends policemen

MULTAN: Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif took notice of an incident of abuse at the hands of police, suspending the officials allegedly involved, a spokesperson for the office of the government of Punjab said.

After ordering an inquiry into the despicable incident wherein two police officers severely beat up an elderly couple outside the office of Multan Development Authority (MDA), Sharif suspended the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO).

The spokesperson added that Sharif has set up a committee in this regard, demanding that a report on the details of the incident be submitted in 24 hours.