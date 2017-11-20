FIA arrests ‘human smuggler’ linked to Turbat massacre

QUETTA/GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a “human smuggler” linked with the Turbat massacre of 15 people, from Quetta, FIA officials told media.

On November 15, fifteen bodies were found in Buleda area of Turbat tehsil in Kech district of Balochistan. The bodies bore bullet wounds and were of people from different parts of Punjab, including Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot.

It was found out the deceased were en route to Europe through Iran for jobs.

The FIA apprehended Sadiq, who is known as Talib within the human smuggling network, from Quetta, Deputy Director FIA Khalid Anees said.

The suspect would impersonate an Iranian national and illegally take people from Quetta to Iran, he said, adding, “The victims had stayed with Sadiq in Quetta.”

He was arrested on the pointation of another under custody agent, Waheed, said the official.

“Waheed had handed over one of the Turbat victims, Zulfikar, to Sadiq in Quetta,” he explained.

On November 17, five more bodies were found in the same tehsil, Turbat, albeit at the distance from the previous spot.

The incidents in Turbat Sunday prompted the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take a suo motu notice and seek detailed reports within three days from the DG FIA and IG Balochistan.

He also questioned the role the relevant authorities have decided to play in preventing such incidents.