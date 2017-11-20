Every effort being made for permanent peace in Karachi: PM Abbasi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that every effort was being made for permanent peace in Karachi and the government was focused on fast completion of development projects in the mega city.

He held out an assurance that the federal government would continue its cooperation with the Sindh government for development of the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair at the Governor House, the PM Office’s media wing said in a press release.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province, progress on the federal government-funded projects and matters pertaining to economic and business activities.

The prime minister compared Karachi to the jugular vein of the country with respect to its significance in generating the overall economic and development activities across the country.

He said that the federal government was implementing its vision of uniform development and prosperity of the entire country.

He said that the government was committed to providing security to the life and property of people.

The Sindh governor said that a sustained increase in economic, trade, business, social and cultural activities was being witnessed after restoration of peace to the city.

He informed the prime minister that consultations with regard to development and prosperity of the province continued with all stakeholders, including political and religious leaders, industrialists and businessmen.