China, Pakistan armies to ‘jointly combat terrorism’

BEIJING: In the face of complicated and volatile regional security situation, China “is committed to forging a common community of destiny for Pakistan and firmly supporting the construction of Pakistani nation and army”.

Those views were expressed by Member of the Chinese Central Military Commission and Chief of Staff of the Joint Military Staff Office of Central Military Commission, Li Zuocheng during his meeting with Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar at Bayi Military Building here.

Li Zuocheng said: ”President Xi Jinping has elaborated on China’s advocacy and efforts to build a community of human destiny in the report to the 19th Chinese National Congress.”

He said in accordance with the important consensus, reached between President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, the Chinese army would further communicate closely with Pakistan, deepen exchange and cooperation in various fields such as training and equipment, jointly combat terrorism, safeguard common interests and safeguard regional security and stability.

Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar said that the 19th Plenary Session of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) had mapped out a clear roadmap for China’s future development and prosperity.

He believed that under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, all major construction projects in China would surely make new great achievements.

“Pakistan is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with China, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields and jointly cope with regional security challenges,” he added.