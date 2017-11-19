Weekly inflation increases by 0.88pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on November 9 for the combined income groups decreased by 0.88 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 225.81 points against 227.81 points last week, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.32 per cent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also decreased by 0.18 percent as it came down from 218.77 points in the previous week to 216.40 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000, also decreased by 1.00 percent, 0.97 percent, 0.90 percent and 0.75 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 9 items registered decrease, while 20 items increased with the remaining 24 items’ prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included Tomatoes, onions, pulse mash (washed),potatoes, pulse moong, (washed), pulse masoor, washed, garlic, sugar and pulse gram (wash). The items, which registered increase in their prices included Chicken farm live, LPG cylinder, cooked beef, eggs hen, mutton, electric bulb, energy saver, bananas, wheat flour, firewood, powdered milk, red chilly powder, gur, vegetable ghee (loose) mustard oil, vegetable ghee, Tin, cooking oil, Tin,rice Irri-6 bread plain and rice basmati broken. The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included Beef, milk fresh, curd, salt powder, tea, cooked ,tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil , washing soap, match box, petrol, Hi-speed diesel (HSD) telephone local cal and bath soap.