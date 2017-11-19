Watch who left Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan stunned

A few weeks ago, Aamir Khan hosted a Diwali party at his house that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from the Diwali celebration, there was one person at the party who left both the superstars stunned.

Recently, a video from the party surfaced on social media in which Aamir can be seen recalling his experience of meeting a magician named Karan Singh, who goes by the name Karan Singh Magic, who left both the stars stunned with his ‘impossible’ card trick. The video was uploaded by Karan Singh himself.

The magician captioned his video as, “I have built my reputation on figuring out people’s passwords. Among the magic circle, I’ve built my reputation on a card trick, the holy grail of card magic at that for magicians. To show it to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan amongst others and have them praise it highly, is very very humbling. Check it out, share it around”.