Verna will release in Pakistan without cuts

After a long battle at the censors, Shoaib Mansoor’s Verna is releasing in Pakistan without any cuts to the film.

Central Board of Film Censors Chairman Mubashir Hasan confirmed to Images that the CBFC has passed Verna “without any cuts or mutes”.

He said, “It is confirmed that film Verna has been declared suitable and fit for public exhibition. CBFC has issued censor certificate to the producer. CBFC has regulatory jurisdiction [over] cinema houses located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and those located in the cantonment areas across the country.”

According to Hum Films’ PR representatives, the film will screen in Sindh, Islamabad and cantonment areas across the country, but awaits a No Objection Certificate in Punjab. Director Shoaib Mansoor himself also confirmed to Images that the film is releasing uncut in the above-mentioned areas.

Hum Films’ PR team confirmed that the film is releasing internationally on schedule.

The Information Ministry cleared Verna for a nationwide release without any cuts.

Earlier, the CBFC was said to have banned Verna due to ‘unanimous objections’ raised by a panel of CBFC on the film.