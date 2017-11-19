Latest update November 19th, 2017 12:25 AM

Two pandas to be released into wild

Nov 19, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Two giant pandas will be released into the wild in southwest China later this month by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong, China Central Television reported.

The male panda, Baxi, and female, Yingxue, are both two years old, the equivalent of seven to eight human years.

They have been receiving wild training since they were born in the Wolong National Nature Reserve.

The pandas will be released to the Liziping Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province on November 23.

This will be the second time that two giant pandas have been released into the wild at the same time.

Giant pandas are endangered and live mainly in the mountains of northern Sichuan Province as well as southern Gansu and Shaanxi provinces.

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
