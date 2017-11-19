Latest update November 19th, 2017 12:25 AM

No food scarcity in country: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Food Security Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said the country was not facing food scarcity and surplus stock was available to meet the need of people.

Talking to media Bosan said two million extra cotton bales were produced this year as compare to last year.

The Minister said Pakistan was facing fifteen percent water shortage which could be met by Punjab and Sindh altogether.

He further said the ministry was making concerted efforts to provide support the farmers, particularly, smallholders as multiple initiatives had been taken to break the cycle of rural poverty and hunger.

