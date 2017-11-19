Indian reply on Jadhav’s matter received, under consideration: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that the Indian reply to Pakistan’s humanitarian offer for convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s was received and under consideration.

Pakistan on November 10 wrote a letter to the Indian High Commission proposing that his wife be allowed to come visit her husband.

Pakistan made the proposal on humanitarian grounds, according to the Foreign Office.

The letter mentioned that Jadhav’s wife would be granted a visa and the meeting will occur in Pakistan.

On April 10, Pakistan had sentenced the RAW agent to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed the death sentence awarded by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

According to an ISPR press release, Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

Jadhav, an on-duty officer for the Indian Navy, confessed to his crimes in a recorded video statement televised by the ISPR last year following his arrest.

In a reaction to the move, Pakistan’s relations with neighbour India tensed, and India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hear the case.

On May 18, ICJ ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav until a final decision in the proceedings.

“Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings,” ordered Judge Ronny Abraham, president of the court, as he announced the decision.

The ICJ rejected Pakistan’s stance and stated that the court had jurisdiction and would hear the case and seek arguments from both parties.

On September 13, India had submitted its reply to the ICJ pertaining to the case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Pakistan will submit its counter-pleadings in the case on December 13.