European illustrator promotes her new book to Chinese children

Nov 19, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Italian-French illustrator Beatrice Alemagna, who has won numerous international awards for her illustrations, recently visited Beijing promoting her new book to Chinese children.

Italian-French illustrator Beatrice Alemagna poses for a picture before a promotional event in Beijing.

In the new picture book “Have a Nice Trip, Baby,” Alemagna compares sleep to travel. The book begins with a little boy who embarks on a journey at the same time each day, taking with him a milk bottle, a fluffy fish, a pacifier, and his favorite books.

At the promotional event held in Beijing, the author explained how her bedtime picture book helps children mentally prepare themselves for a good sleep.

Miao Wei, deputy director of the book center of China Children’s Press and Publication Group, praised the book for reflecting the author’s unique way of thinking about young children and helping them set up good habits.

The China Children’s Press and Publication Group published the book in China earlier this month.

 

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
