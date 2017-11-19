Boom Boom Afridi achieves another record for Pakistan

Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi, is shining at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), as his picked up 4 wickets for Dhaka Dynamites against the Rajshahi Kings.

Afridi four for 26 was his second 4-wicket haul in the ongoing tournament and 11th such feat in the T20 cricket. Afridi now boost the most 4-wicket haul by any Pakistani bowler, and sits with West Indies spinner Sunil Narine at second place.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga tops the list with twelve 4-wicket hauls in T20 cricket.

The former captain of Pakistan claimed opening batsman Mominul Haque, and the dangerous wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, in his spell of four overs. Earlier, the all-rounder achieved a famous victory for his side, when he destroyed the Sylhet Sixers, taking four wickets and struck five sixes in his 15-ball 37.

Afridi will next be seen at the upcoming T10 League in UAE, where he will be leading the Pakhtoons team.