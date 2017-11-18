Volkswagen plans a multi-billion investment in Chinese electric cars

Within the next decade, there’ll be an investment of some $12 billion in electric Volkswagen cars in China.

That figure comprises investment from both the German firm, and its local Chinese partners.

As we revealed in a feature in April, alongside its leading position globally, VW is also the largest foreign manufacturer in China.

Over a third of VW’s foreign sales currently come from China, and now the firm plans to further cement this position by rapidly transforming its product range.

By 2020, VW aims to sell predominantly electric or hybrid vehicles in China, through partnerships with local firms as well as ride-hailing pioneer Didi.

The recently announced plan will see as many as 40 new electric models launched for the Chinese market. These will be designed and manufactured for sale before 2025, meaning that the company could transform itself in China within the space of a decade.

By way of example, with an estimated arrival date of 2022, the new ID Buzz (an electric take on VW’s iconic camper van) could help Volkswagen to cement this environmentally-friendly progress in China at a crucial time.

Further developments should include new super-mini, mid-size, estate and SUV models.