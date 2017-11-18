Pakistan cautions India against ‘two front’ situation

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua cautioned India against creating a ‘two-front situation’ for Pakistan, insisting such a policy would be detrimental for regional peace.

The NSA made the remarks while speaking to the visiting Special Representative of Federal Republic of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel accompanied by German Ambassador Martin Kobler.

An official hand-out issued by the NSA office said the two sides discussed the regional security situation and the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

The statement said the German envoy sought the NSA’s opinion on matters pertaining to the regional security situation with particular reference to Pakistan and India.

Gen Janjua said, “For regional peace and stability, it is imperative for both the countries to engage with each and resolve their disputes.”

“By resolving their disputes, both the countries need to belong to the future,” the NSA told the visiting German diplomat.

He explained how the region’s security construct was fast becoming under stress.

He said the ‘two front situation’ was being created for Pakistan.“India is self-seeking a two front situation which does not auger well for the region. All major powers of the world need to play their role in keeping the region stable and balanced.”

By the two front situation, Pakistan means that India may put the country under pressure both from the eastern and western frontiers.

While commenting on the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the NSA said: “Peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country.”

He reiterated that instead of winning the war in Afghanistan, we all should endeavour to seek an end to the conflict in the war-torn country by political means.

“To end miseries of Afghanistan and its people, warring sides should seek a political solution to the conflict as the perpetual war of last 16 years has given us nothing but human miseries and sufferings,” Janjua said.

“We are working to strengthen border security management and to develop a collective framework for working together with Afghanistan,” he added.

The envoy appreciated Pakistan’s positive contributions towards peace and stability in Afghanistan and for the whole region.

He said: “Germany firmly stands by its engagements in Afghanistan and is committed to the country’s stabilisation and reconstruction. Pakistan’s role is crucial for sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, the Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Friday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot and Nezapir sectors on 17 November 2017, resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians (Rasheeda Begum, resident of Truthi village and Muhammad Haneef, resident of Nezapir), and injuries to five others, including two women.

“Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 1300 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats [martyrdom] of 52 innocent civilians and injuries to 170 others, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016),” said a foreign office statement.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, it added.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.