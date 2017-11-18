Oil supply chain disrupted, OCAC warns

ISLAMABAD: The country’s oil supply chain might be choking up following the government’s abrupt decision to shut down furnace oil-based power plants that were feeding up to 8,000 megawatts into the system.

In a sharp letter sent to the secretary petroleum, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), the industry’s representative body, warned that all refineries have been forced to reduce throughput to 70 per cent of their capacity.

This is “also affecting the availability of other products, namely petrol, high speed diesel and jet fuels — both JP-1 for Pakistan International Airlines and JP-8 for Pakistan Airforce”, the OCAC said.

Attock Refinery Limited was “in fact heading towards a total shutdown and thereafter not only will the product availability be affected as for the other refineries but JP-1 supplies to Islamabad Airport will totally stop” the letters says.