Modern library in Tianjin draws worldwide attention on Twitter

A newly built library in Tianjin’s Binhai New Area has drawn worldwide attention, ifeng.com reported.

A post about the library by a Japanese Twitter user with the name “bladerunner1982” has been liked over 37,000 times and reposted 20,000 times.

Many commented that the design of the library is very modern and beautiful.

The six-story library, located in the cultural center of Tianjin Binhai New Area, covers an area of 33,700 square meters and is designed to hold 1.2 million books.

What drew the most attention was the flowing design of the library’s roof and walls, which resemble sea waves.

The spherical multi-functional hall on the first floor is also very eye-catching. It is a quaquaversal movie theatre as well as a lecture hall which can hold about 200 people.

The library was designed by architects from China and the Netherlands and was officially opened to the public on October 1, China’s National Day holiday. Since then, the library soon became well-known as photos of it circulated on Chinese social media.