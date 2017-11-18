In light of Dar’s health, Finance Ministry portfolio with prime minister: PM house

ISLAMABAD: Reports of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s resignation circulated on Saturday morning (today), claiming he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

However, credible inside the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) denied the reports terming them as mere rumours.

Later the prime minister house spokesperson Musadik Malik, cleared the confusion stating that in light of Ishaq Dar’s health and him seeking treatment abroad, as per cabinet rules, the finance ministry portfolio had already come under the prime minister’s control

The spokesman added, that the prime minister was taking regular briefings on matters of finance and was managing the portfolio efficiently.

Prior to the PM house spokesperson’s clarification, a highly credible media report that rumours of Ishaq Dar’s resignation had been circulating for long.

The source further added that while there are options available to Dar there is no resignation at this stage.

Earlier, media reported that Dar had taken the decision to resign as Finance Minister.

Corruption reference

A corruption reference pertaining to Dar’s owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The accountability court hearing the corruption case against Dar — who is in London to receive medical treatment for his heart condition — issued non-bailable warrants after the minister failed to appear in court for the fourth time on November 14.

The court also issued a notice to Dar’s guarantor for failing to ensure the presence of the minister and adjourned the hearing until November 21.

The anti-graft body has also announced that it would reinvestigate Dar in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.