Five bullet-riddled bodies found in Turbat

QUETTA: Only two days after bodies of 15 men from Punjab were recovered from Kech, Levies have found five more bullet-riddled bodies from near the Baran Hostel, Heeok-Tajaban Tehsil in Turbat, a city in Balochistan.

Levies personnel have shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital where three of them have been identified.

The identified victims belong to different areas of Punjab. Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The five dead are identified as Usman Qadir, Hussain , Danish Ali s/o Nazeer, Dakhana Khas Gujrat, Badar Munir. The fourth and fifth dead body have yet to be identified.

On Wednesday, 15 dead bodies were recovered from Turbat, Quetta, who had also been shot and killed, and all of them also had alleged connections to Punjab.

The banned Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), headed by Allah Nazar Baloch, has claimed responsibility for the killings of the 15 men from Punjab, supposedly aspiring to enter Europe illegally.

The mountainous region of Buleda is 600 kilometres south of Quetta. From here the human traffickers compel people to sneak into Iran in bid to enter Europe illegally.