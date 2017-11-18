Latest update November 18th, 2017 3:03 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

COAS visits family of army captain martyred in Bajaur attack

Nov 18, 2017 Top Stories 0

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the family of martyred Captain Junaid Hafeez in Islamabad, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Captain Junaid Hafeez, along with Sepoy Raham, embraced martyrdom while repulsing a cross-border terrorist attack on a Pakistani border post in Bajaur Agency from Afghanistan. At least eight terrorists were also killed in the attack on Monday.

The army chief met with the family of martyred officer in Islamabad.

He paid rich tribute to Captain Junaid Hafeez and his family for their great sacrifice for the motherland.

General Bajwa also laid a wreath on the grave of the martyred officer.

Following the attack, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that Pakistan had done its part and had cleared areas on its side of the border from terrorist presence.

In a series of tweets, he had referred to the martyrdom of the soldiers as the price Pakistan is paying for the security vacuum on the Afghan side of the border.

The DG ISPR had stressed the need for more efforts and enhanced presence along the border by all stakeholders, to avert such incidents.

Interior minister delays operation against Islamabad protesters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily