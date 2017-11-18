COAS visits family of army captain martyred in Bajaur attack

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the family of martyred Captain Junaid Hafeez in Islamabad, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Captain Junaid Hafeez, along with Sepoy Raham, embraced martyrdom while repulsing a cross-border terrorist attack on a Pakistani border post in Bajaur Agency from Afghanistan. At least eight terrorists were also killed in the attack on Monday.

The army chief met with the family of martyred officer in Islamabad.

He paid rich tribute to Captain Junaid Hafeez and his family for their great sacrifice for the motherland.

General Bajwa also laid a wreath on the grave of the martyred officer.

Following the attack, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that Pakistan had done its part and had cleared areas on its side of the border from terrorist presence.

In a series of tweets, he had referred to the martyrdom of the soldiers as the price Pakistan is paying for the security vacuum on the Afghan side of the border.

The DG ISPR had stressed the need for more efforts and enhanced presence along the border by all stakeholders, to avert such incidents.