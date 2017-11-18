Blaster Hasan Ali show-offs batting prowess

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali showcased his batting ability at the ongoing National T20 Cup, after he smashed 35 of 20 balls against the Peshawar region.

Hasan, who was representing the Islamabad region blasted the Peshawar bowling line, which was featuring some big names in its artillery, including Imran Khan and Sohail Khan. The top ranked ODI bowler hit three massive sixes and two boundaries for his 35, taking his side to 128 runs in their 20 overs.

Earlier, the Mandi Bahauddin right arm fast bowler displayed his hitting ability during the Test series against Sri Lanka, where he struck a brisk knock of 29 runs, featuring three sixes and two boundaries.

Hasan would be seen in action representing the Punjabi Legends, a franchise of the T10 Cricket League, schedule to be played in the UAE from December 14 to December 17 this year.