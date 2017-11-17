UBG to clean sweep in FPCCI elections: SM Munir

FAISALABAD: Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) S M Munir said the UBG would clean sweep in elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) due to of its unprecedented and sincere services for the business community.

Addressing the first meeting of the election campaign of the UBG at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here, he said that the UBG was striving hard to resolve problems of the business community with the confidence of its voters.

The meeting was attended by nominated office-bearers of the UBG for FPCCI in addition to the members of general body and executive body. He said leadership of the UBG was committed to resolve problems of the business community and the nominated office-bearers would convene a country-wide businessmen convention in Lahore on January 31 after their elections.

They would take business leaders into their confidence to finalise future line of action.

President UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik also addressed the function and said the business community of Faisalabad had always played a pivotal role in national trade politics.

Acting President of FPCCI Amir Ata Bajwa said that Faisalabad’s role in traders politics was very vital.

President FCCI Shabbir Hussain Chawla, Mian Muhammad Idrees, the former president FPCCI and Mian Javed Iqbal also spoke.