Radd-ul-Fasaad: Five held, explosives recovered in Balochistan raids

The Frontier Corps (FC) apprehended five suspects and recovered explosives and arms during raids in different areas of Balochistan.

“FC conducted intelligence-based operations in Dera Bugti, Uch and Chaman on terrorist hideouts,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The raids were conducted as part of the continuing military offensive, Operation radd-ul-Fasaad, which was launched in February this year against “latent threat of terrorism” in the country.

“Five suspects [were] apprehended,” the statement added. “Explosives and ammunition including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), mines, detonators, grenades and communication equipment were recovered during [the] operation.”

The development came amid a sudden surge in terror attacks in the restive province.

On Wednesday, bullet-riddled bodies of 15 men belonging to Punjab were found in Buleda, Kech near Pakistan-Iran border of Gurok. Banned organisation Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for the killings.

Hours later, terrorists opened fire on a senior police officer and three members of his family in an ambush in Quetta, killing them on the spot.