Protesters warned of strict action as sit-in continues in Islamabad despite court order

ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be a blatant challenge to the writ of the state, the ongoing sit-in of religious groups at Faizabad Interchange entered its twelfth day, despite the Islamabad High Court’s order to end it immediately.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate in a letter to the organisers of the protest stated that the administration will now be compelled to use strict action as the continuance of the sit-in will be considered a contempt of court.

Two religious parties have been camped at the key route linking Islamabad and Rawalpindi for nearly two weeks in protest against the government’s change, and then reversal, of the finality of Prophethood oath for lawmakers when it passed the Election Act, 2017 last month.

Hearing the petition filed by Maulana Allah Wasaya against the amendments to the clauses related to the finality of Prophethood in the Elections Act, 2017, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked that the petition will be taken up on the condition of ending the sit-in.

He directed the petitioner’s counsel to abide by the law and end the sit-in so the public’s miseries can end. The judge observed further that the young, elderly, employees, and students are being adversely affected due to the protest.

The petitioner’s counsel wants the government to make public the report of the inquiry committee headed by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq.

The hearing was then adjourned until November 29.

In a written order issued later, the judge asked the government why it failed to control the situation and allow the protesters to occupy Faizabad Interchange instead of directing them to the designated venue for protests — Parade Ground.

The Islamabad police chief and chief commissioner, as well as an interior ministry official, have been summoned in person at the next hearing.