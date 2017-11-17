Nisar meets PM Abbasi, urges measures to end blockade of Faizabad Interchange

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to take measures to end the ongoing blockade at Faizabad Interchange.

“Lawlessness, causing agony for the masses [through blockade of] a critical [commuting] point shouldn’t be allowed at any cost,” Nisar told PM Abbasi as he called on the latter in Islamabad, media reported.

Hundreds of protesters led by cleric Khadim Rizvi continued the blockade of Faizabad on 9th consecutive day on Thursday even as the Islamabad High Court ordered them to open the roads.

The protesters are demanding removal of Law Minister Zahid Hamid, blaming him for the recent controversy surrounding amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause.

On Tuesday, three police officials were injured in a clash with the protesters.

“The government should take immediate immediate measures to resolve the issue,” the former interior minister added.

Nisar also advised the premier to expedite work on the metro station project underway at the motorway.

The two leaders exchanged views on the country’s current political situation.