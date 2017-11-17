COAS raises cross-border attacks in meeting with CENTCOM commander

RAWALPINDI: United States Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Joseph L Votel called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussion of the two commanders focused on the regional security situation with regards to Afghanistan, Pak-Afghan border management and Pakistan’s positive contributions towards peace and stability in the region.

“COAS said that peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country,” stated the ISPR, adding that the army chief also reiterated that Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and shall continue efforts for the sake of its future, in line with aspirations of Pakistani people.

“However, the same was not being reciprocated as evident from the continued attacks from across the border,” the army said in its statement.

The CENTCOM chief appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terror, the ISPR concluded.