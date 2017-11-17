Amitabh Bachchan narrowly escapes deadly car crash

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan miraculously escaped a fatal car crash when one of the rear wheels of his Mercedes got detached.

It all happened last week when the legendary actor was visiting Kolkata on an invitation from the state government for the inaugural program of the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival. The actor was travelling back to the airport on Saturday when the accident took place.

A senior official announced this news on Thursday, saying that the state government has sent a show-cause notice to the travel agency from where the car was provided. “The wheel on the left rear-end of the Mercedes carrying Bachchan got detached from the vehicle on Dufferin Road when he was going to the airport to catch a flight for Mumbai on Saturday morning,” a senior official at the secretariat confirmed the incident to PTI tonight.

“The car was provided by a travel agency and we have show-caused it over the incident,” he said, adding that the agency was paid a huge amount for transporting the superstar. Following the notice, it was found that the particular car’s ‘certificate of fitness’ had expired long time back but was still in use.

When the accident took place, Bachchan was accompanied by a senior state minister in the car. Post the car accident, the superstar was taken to the hospital for evaluation in the same minister’s vehicle, a senior official of the Kolkata Traffic Police said.