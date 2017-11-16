Bodies recovered from Turbat to be sent to Punjab today

QUETTA: The 15 bullet-ridden bodies recovered a day earlier from Buleda area of Kech district in Turbat will be sent to the native towns of the deceased later today.

Turbat Assistant Commissioner Dr Jamil Baloch told media the bodies of the deceased were kept in the hospital after their post-mortem was conducted.

He added that the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held in Turbat and the bodies will later be sent to the respective areas, in Punjab, where the deceased hailed from.

Ambulances from Edhi Foundation will transport the bodies.

The identities of four out of the 15 deceased were not ascertained till this report was filed.

However, photos of the unidentified bodies have been sent to the relevant authorities in Punjab.

The Levies officials found the bodies in the mountainous area of Turbat in Balochistan.

According to sources, the deceased were people who were trying to illegally cross the border into Iran to enter Europe.

As per reports, the victims arrived in Turbat through human smuggling agents who had promised them entrance into Europe for employment.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Shehbaz has constituted an 11-member committee to make arrangements for the bodies to be sent to their native areas when they arrive in the province from Balochistan, said the provincial government spokesperson.

The committee was headed by Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood, he added.

The 11-members committee will also make recommendations to avoid such incidents from taking palace in future.