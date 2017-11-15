Pakistan Bans Mahira Khan’s Verna, reportedly for rape scene. twitter outraged

After the review, Mahira Khan’s Verna has been given 15 days to file an appeal, after which the board decision will be considered final

NEW DELHI: Mahira Khan’s upcoming movie Verna appears to have been banned by the Censor Board in Pakistan for reportedly dealing with rape and violence. Twitter is massively outraged and is showering tweets largely condemning the Pakistan Central Board of Film Certification’s move. “Stand-up for Verna,” is the general sentiment echoed on Twitter. On Pakistan CBFC Chief Mobashir Hasan’s Twitter account, which is unverified, the movie has been announced as banned till the director’s appeal is taken into consideration on Tuesday night: “Verna banned by the #CBFC pending further appeal,” it reads. Speaking to Images, the CBFC chairman said: “We are looking into the ‘unanimous objections’ raised by a panel of CBFC on Verna after the preview under the relevant laws.”

Following an appeal by Pakistani director Shoaib Mansoor, Verna was reviewed again on Tuesday night, media reported. Verna is scheduled for a November 17 release and Shoaib Mansoor’s official statement appealed “for the urgent relief of Verna,” reported Images.

After the review, Verna makers have been given 15 days to file an appeal, after which the board decision will be considered final, reported Images. “The Board will review the decision if the producer files an appeal against the decision of the panel. If there is no’ appeal from the producer then the decision of the panel will be final and implemented,” Images quoted Mobashir Hasan as saying. Verna deals with the story of a young couple, whose lives are disrupted after an unfortunate incident and how female protagonist fights for her rights against violence. “Maybe it was banned for not having enough item songs, vulgar dialogues, and other cheap titillation. Such a mature content seems to have offended a few,” read a tweet while another said: “So #Verna has been banned by the usual idiots on the Islamabad censor board who appear to think topic (rape) should not be talked about.” Another angry tweet added: “Banning a movie like Verna is tantamount to destroying the truth. Truth be told as it.”

Mahira co-stars with Pakistani actors Haroon Shahid and Zarrar Khan in Verna.