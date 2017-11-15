Hisar man accused of 14 murders, carrying Rs 7 lakh award held in Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana — India): The police had received a tip-off on the criminals roaming around the Bhindawas Sanctuary area in three cars with arms on them. Several teams were formed and sent to the spot to nab the men. Jhajjar SP B Satheesh Balan said the accused open fire at the cops in an attempt to evade arrest, but police teams arrested them after a chase.A team of Jhajjar Police nabbed eight people, facing several criminal cases, after a fierce encounter near the Bhindawas Bird Sanctuary on Monday night. One of the arrested accused, Vinod, is facing at least 25 criminal cases, including 14 cases of murder, three of attempt to murder and eight cases of extortion and criminal intimidation. The police had also announced a Rs 7 lakh reward for information about him.

Seven other criminals, now planning to kill their rivals in police custody, have been identified as Dheerpal, Krishna and Sanjay of Jhajjar, Amit and Ashish of Hisar, Hari Om of Bihar and Ishwar of Najafgarh.

The police said Dheerpal, a parole jumper, confessed to his involvement in 20 criminal cases that included murders, loot and extortion. They said the other arrested men, too, have confessed to involvement in at least one murder each.

Police have also confiscated a Fortuner car, Eco Sports car and an i20 car from the accused. Two revolvers, two .12 bore guns, three pistols and over 50 cartridges have also been seized.