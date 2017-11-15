German film festival tours China

This year’s Festival of German Cinema in China, a key annual Sino-German cultural communications event, is now into full swing.

This year’s festival, which is being jointly organized by German Films and the Goethe-Institut China, is putting on 15 new feature-length German productions.

“In Times of Fading Light” opened the festival.

Adapted from a novel, the film explores the history of East Germany and the social changes that have been taking place since its re-integration into greater-Germany.

German filmmakers are also holding discussions and interactive sessions with Chinese moviegoers.

The movies being screened at this year’s event touch on a variety of genres.

However, the main focus revolves around recent history and family life.

Other highlighted films include “Manifesto,” in which Cate Blanchett plays 13 different roles, “Maria” which explores the issues facing migrants in Germany, and “The Verdict,” which features two different endings to allow the audience to decide the ultimate direction of the storyline.

10 other short films from both China and abroad will be shown during the course of the film festival in Beijing.