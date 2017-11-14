World highest road tunnel opens to traffic

What’s said to be the world highest road tunnel, the “Snow Mountain I,” has opened to traffic in Qinghai Province, three years after the construction started, according to the Transport Bureau in Qinghai Province.

The tunnel, 4,400 meters above the sea level and 9,065 meters long, is a part of highway linking Huashixia Township and Jiuzhi County in Qinghai. Located in a valley, mudslides and flooding were common during the construction.

The new tunnel cuts travel distances by some 400 kilometers.