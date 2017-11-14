Bollywood actress Esha Gupta hospitalized

Model/actress Esha Gupta has been in the news for quite some time for one controversy after another and it seems like the actress is receiving the limelight less for her work and more for other reasons.

The outspoken Bollywood actress has apparently fallen sick and due to her deteriorating health the actress has been hospitalized. Even with being sick, the ‘Baadshaho’ actress did not fall short from posting a picture on social media from the hospital bed.

Esha also wrote a caption that said that overworking has landed her in hospital and that it is a ‘universal sign’ for her to take a break and rest. The actress also thanked her friend Pratap for helping her and told her family and fans to not worry about her.

Esha has managed to drive a lot of attention this year with her bold photo-shoots but she also ended up receiving a lot backlash and nasty comments on her pictures. The actress recently graced the cover of GQ India’s November 2017 issue.

On the work front, Esha will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3 and Aankhen 2, which are both in the pipeline for a long time now.