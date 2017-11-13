Ranveer Singh’s latest picture sparks controversy over ‘religion’

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming venture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Padmavati has been scoring headlines since quite a while now – but not for its dreamy sequences, majestic songs or terrific sets! It’s all been due to the controversies this historic movie has sparked.

While the movie has been under fire for it’s content and story with some religious groups in India and the Rajput clan, the Befikre star’s latest dissension isn’t really helping the burning matter.

Ranveer took to social media to share a picture of himself – which is great – but then there’s a catch – or a caption if you will!

The caption of the image reads: “Losing my religion.”

Without knowing the true meaning of the caption, the actor was trolled horribly. Let us tell you that Losing My Religion is an iconic song by American rock-band REM.

However, many were unaware of the meaning of his caption and took theBajirao Mastani star’s caption in bad taste.

Talking about the film, Padmavati is Bhansali’s dream project and has been working on it for years. Finally, the film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead role is releasing this December 1.