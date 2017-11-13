Franchises finalise line-ups for PSL3

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 players’ draft is taking place in Lahore.

Six franchises, including new entrants Multans Sultans, are picking players for their 16-man squads.

According to the PSL rules, the teams were allowed to retain nine players from their previous squads.

Hence, they will be picking six players today, plus four supplementary players each.

A total of 501 players are available for selection for all six franchises.

Who said what?

Wasim Akram: “Multan Sultans will merge as one of the top teams. We have full faith in Shoaib Malik’s (captain of Multan Sultans) abilities.”

Johan Botha will be assistant coach for Multan Sultans, while Mohammad Waseem will be the batting coach.

Salman Iqbal: “Many people ask us why we couldn’t bring AB de villers on board. It’s tough to sign those who are not in the draft pool. We can only pick what’s available.

Rana Fawad, owner of Lahore Qalandars: “Return of cricket to Pakistan is great. I’m always very happy at the time of drafts. We’re going to put all our efforts this time and won’t disappoint. Even if I have to bat and Aqib has to bowl to ensure success…we will do that.”

Aqib Javed: “We want to make such a team that makes Fawad bhai happy not just in draft but also on the day of the final. There were many injuries. It depends on a lot of factors not just big name players.”

Moin Khan: “We’ve lost twice in the final but want to do one better this time. Pitches are never made bad intentionally. Conditions shouldn’t be blamed. Pros must be able to handle that. Sarfraz has been performing since forever. He is very clear in his mind which is why everyone follows him. He is lucky because he is brave. We will try our best, but competition will be tough even more so because there is a new team. Pitches here and in UAE are almost same so there shouldn’t be many problems.”

Owner of Quetta Gladiators Nadeem Umar: “I want to congratulate to PCB and all franchises for taking this brand so far. I want to specially mention Sir Viv. We want to give chance to new players but unfortunately we can’t always do that.”

Zaheer Abbas: We are trying to make a team of youngsters.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

“A very warm welcome to the sixth franchise, Multan Sultans. I hope Wasim Akram will take them to the finish line and cross it.

“We will try to hold the PSL3 final in Karachi. The plans are already being worked on. People who think this was not possible, we will answer them with a final in Karachi.”

Key:

Retained players = R

Picked in 2017 draft = P

Traded = T

Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Multan Sultans

Platinum Platinum Platinum Platinum Platinum Platinum Sunil Narine (R) Andre Russel (R) Shahid Afridi (T) Sarfraz Ahmed (R) MHafeez (R) Shoaib Malik Umar Akmal (R) Misbahul Haq (R) M Amir (R) Kevin Pietersen (R) Wahab Riaz (R) Keiron Pollard Chris Lynn (P) JP Duminy (P) Colin Ingram (P) Shane Watson (P) DJ Bravo (P) Imran Tahir (P) Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond Diamond B McCullum (R) Samuel Badree (R) Imad Wasim (R) Rilee Rossouw (R) Shakibal Hasan (R) K Sangakkara Fakhar Zaman (R) M Sami (R) Babar Azam (R) M Riyadh (R) Kamran Akmal (R) Sohail Tanvir Mustafizur Rehman (P) Luke Ronchi (P) Mitchell Johnson (P) Carlos Brathwaite (P) Tamim Iqbal (P) Darren Bravo (P)

Gold Gold Gold Gold Gold Gold Yasir Shah(R) Rumman Raees (R) M Rizwan (T) Asad Shafiq (R) Darren Sammy (R) Junaid Khan Sohail Khan (T) Shadab Khan (R) Ravi Bopara (R) M Nawaz (R) Hasan Ali (R) M Irfan Bilal Asif (P) Faheem Ashraf (P) Luke Wright (P) Rahat Ali (P) Hammad Azam (P) Ahmad Shahzad (P) Silver Silver Silver Silver Silver Silver C Delport (R) Iftikhar Ahmed (R) U Shinwari (R) Anwar Ali (R) Harris Sohail (R) Sohaib Maqsood Aamir Yamin (R) Amad Butt (R) Usama Mir (R) Mir Hamza (R) Chris Jordan (R) Kashif Bhatti B Bhatti (R) Asif Ali (R) K Manzoor (R) Umer Amin (R) M Asghar (R) Irfan Khan

Raza Hasan (P) Sam Billings (P) David Wiese (P) Ramiz Raja Jr Saad Nasim (P) M Abbas (P) Sohail Akhtar (P) Zafar Gohar (P) Tabish Khan (P) Saad Ali (P) Taimoor Sultan (P) Nicholas Pooran (P) Emer’ng Emer’ng Emer’ng Emer’ng Emer’ng Emer’ng Shaheen Afridi (P) Sahibzada Farhan (P) Mohammad Irfan Jr (P) Saud Shakeel (P) Sameen Gul (P) Abdullah Shafiq (P) Ghulam Mudassir (P) Hussain Talat (P) Hasan Mohsin (P) Hassan Khan (P) Ibtisam Sheikh (P) Saif Badar (P)