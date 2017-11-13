Dr Asim met Farooq Sattar without informing PPP leadership, objects Faryal Talpur

Pakistan People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur took notice of a meeting between PPP’s Karachi president Dr Asim Hussain and Muttahida Qaumi Movement chief Dr Farooq Sattar earlier in the day.

According to PPP media cell, Talpur said that Dr Asim called on Farooq Sattar without intimating the party leadership.

The meeting, which happened earlier in the day, was stated to be a “private meeting” between the leaders of both the parties.

MNA Faryal Talpur contended that the following the meeting, an impression was created in certain sections of the media that Dr Asim apparently delivered a ‘message’ from Asif Ali Zardari to the MQM leader.

“An explanation would be sought from Dr Asim as to why he did not take the party leadership into confidence before holding such meeting,” the PPP media cell quoted Talpur as saying.

Meanwhile, a leader of PPP Sindh told Dawn that if it was a ‘private meeting’ between Dr Asim and Dr Sattar, then why a statement was issued by the MQM stating that “political matters came under during the meeting”.

The PPP Sindh leader said that Talpur took notice of the meeting because she looks after the ‘political affairs’ of the PPP.

“Dr Asim’s health condition is not ‘well’, but instead of Sattar meeting him, he [Asim] visited the PIB residence of Sattar,” the party leader maintained.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by MQM had said that PPP Karachi division president Dr Asim Hussain called on Dr Farooq Sattar at his residence in PIB Colony.

During the meeting, Dr Sattar talked about alleged injustices meted out to urban Sindh during the last nine years, read the MQM statement.

Sattar underlined the importance of giving financial and administrative powers to the local governments under Article 140-A of the Constitution and immediate cessation of “injustices” with urban Sindh, the party statement read.

“On this occasion, PPP Karachi division president Dr Asim assured Dr Sattar of his full cooperation in addressing the problems being faced by urban Sindh,” concluded the statement issued by the MQM.