Karisma Kapoor soon to tie the knot again

After getting divorce from husband Sanjay Kapoor in June last year, the veteran Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is all set to tie the knot again.

According to the latest media reports, the actress is planning to tie the knot soon with her alleged boyfriend with whom she has been seen a number of times. The mystery man has been identified as Sandeep Toshniwal, who is the CEO of an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Recently, Toshniwal, was finally granted the divorce from his ex-wife Ashrita on Monday. Now, he is planning his second marriage with the ‘Judwaa’ actress. Sandeep has two daughters with his ex-wife, who has won the custody of the children, however, Sandeep has been granted visitation rights.

Karisma too have two kids – Samiera and Kiaan. Earlier in 2017, her ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor tied the knot with his longtime partner, model Priya Sachdev in a hush-hush ceremony in Delhi.