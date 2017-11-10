Xi’s book on governance published in Lao language

The Lao language version of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book on governance has been officially launched Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Guo Weimin, deputy director of the State Council Information Office of China, said the publication of the book’s Lao version is of great significance on the occasion of the successful conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the upcoming visit by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Laos.

The Lao version of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” will help Lao people learn more about Chinese development concept, development path as well as domestic and foreign policies, he said, adding that this also helps promote the exchange of experiences in governance between the two parties and two countries.

According to Guo, the book, together with its newly published second volume, features the rich contents of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and offers an important window for the international community to fully, objectively and rationally understand contemporary China.

At the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Wang Wentian said the publication of Lao language version of the book will strengthen mutual trust and respect between the two parties and the two countries, enhance understanding of Lao people about China, promote people-to- people connectivity, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, constantly consolidate the traditional friendship, and further build a solid foundation for the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Laos.

For his part, Kikeo Khaikhamphithoune, member of Secretariat of the Central Committee of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Head of the Party’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, said the publication of the book is a valuable gift for the Lao party and people on the occasion of the upcoming visit of Xi Jinping to Laos.

The Lao language versions of Xi Jinping’s report at the 19th CPC National Congress and his book on governance are of practical significance for the Lao side to study and learn from China’s theory and experience, said Kikeo.

The book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” collects 79 speeches, talks, interviews, notes and letters of the Chinese leader between November 2012 and June 2014. Since its first launch in September 2014, the book has been translated into 24 languages, 27 versions and over 6.6 million books have been published worldwide.