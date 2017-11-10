Xi Jinping leaves for APEC summit, state visits to Vietnam, Laos

Latest update November 10th, 2017 11:29 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing for the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Vietnam.
After attending the APEC summit in Da Nang, Xi will pay state visits to Vietnam and Laos.
It is Xi’s first overseas trip after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October.
Xi’s entourage includes Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Liu He, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, director of the General Office of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs; and Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and State Councilor.
