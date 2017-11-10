Three-member bench formed to hear NAB reference on Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan formed a three-member bench to hear an appeal filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) 2014 order to quash a reference against the Sharif family in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Chaired by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the bench includes Justice Mazhar Alim Mian Khel and Justice Dost Mohammad Khan. The first hearing has been scheduled for November 13.

On September 20, NAB challenged a three-year-old judgment of the LHC which quashed an investigation into the Rs1.2 billion Hudabiya Paper Mills scam against members of the Sharif family.

The accountability watchdog claimed that in view of fresh evidence emerging in the wake of the Panamagate probe by a six-member JIT, it had found reasons to challenge the LHC verdict.

NAB Prosecutor General Waqas Qadeer Dar filed the petition under Article 185 (3) of the Constitution making all Sharif family members respondents. The appeal said that the Sharif family’s writ petition was not maintainable when an alternate remedy was available, adding that the LHC judgment was not passed in line with the applicable rules.

More than 17 years ago, the top graft buster had filed a reference before an accountability court against Nawaz Sharif, his father Mian Muhammad Sharif, brothers Shehbaz Sharif and Abbas Sharif, Abbas’s wife Sabiha, Sharif’s children Maryam and Hussain, and Shahbaz’s son Hamza on allegation that the Sharif family members – who constituted the management of Hudabiya Paper Mills – had accumulated Rs1.24 billion through the mills which was both unexplainable and disproportionate to their known sources of income.