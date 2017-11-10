Latest update November 10th, 2017 11:29 AM

Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses at recent event

Nov 10, 2017 Showbiz 0

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen was attending a press conference in Sharjah for an event when the actress very beautifully gave answer to one of questions by reciting Quranic verse.

Sushmita was invited to UAE for re-launching the famous home improvement brand, Danube Home. The actress, with Danube Group Director Adel Sajan, was attending a press conference when of the journalist asked her, “What message would she like to give out for Pakistan and India’s peace?” to which the actress gave a surprising reply.

Sushmita said her message is not just for Pakistan and India but for the entire humanity and then the actress started reciting the Holy Quran and its verse from Surah Al-Asr.

The actress further said that the Quran, especially the particular verses from  Surah Al-Asr, gives out a message of patience and endurance.

 

