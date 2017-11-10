PTA to online educaite Multan students

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has joined hands with Internet Society (ISOC) Asia-Pacific Bureau and COMSATS Internet Services Limited to provide online interactive remote education to 6th grade students of a Government Girls High School in rural Multan; connected last year as part of ISOC’s Wireless for Communities (W4C) program.

This pilot project aims to provide free extra academic help to students, for better understanding of their study material. This supplement education will be delivered by imparting a unique learning experience that is essentially different from their general text books.

TeleTaleem, a renowned and experienced tele-education provider, is project partner for delivering real-time online lectures of English, Mathematics and Science through an interactive class room environment from Islamabad. The content delivered by teachers has been designed to make more use of activities, conceptual approach, alternative pedagogy and online resources.

Opening ceremony of the project was held at the TeleTaleem office, Islamabad in the presence of Dr. Syed Ismail Shah, Chairman PTA,. Naveed ul Haq ,regional Development Manager ISOC, Jamshed Masood CEO COMSATS Internet Services, Assad Karim CEO TeleTaleem and other participants from partner organizations.

On this occasion, Chairman PTA said that, PTA has always been supportive of the ideas that make the best use of innovative technologies.

Internet is the nucleus of socio-economic development in the future and this project will introduce the young girls to the benefits of the Internet.