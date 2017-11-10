‘Panda vs. Aliens’ hitting theaters around the world next year

A new animated film that will feature a panda as the movie’s hero will meet global audiences in July of next year.

During the ongoing American Film Market, Viva Pictures has just acquired US rights to “Panda vs. Aliens” this week.

Panda vs. Aliens follows a group of aliens who land on an animal planet and seek the power of a panda whom they’ve seen through satellite broadcasts of a TV show.

It was entirely funded by Chinese investors and is executive produced by Stan Lee and Gill Champion.

Images of the Chinese panda designed by legendary comic artist Stan Lee were released in October. The animation is still in the making and will hit theaters globally in 2018.

“Panda vs. Aliens” was written and directed by Arcana Studios founder Sean O’Reilly.