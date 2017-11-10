Major consensus reached at Xi-Trump summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting US President Donald Trump have reached extensive and important consensus on the development of China-US relations, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said.

The following highlights the major consensus about what the two sides should do.

— Have broad common interests and important responsibility for protecting world peace, stability and prosperity

— Display the strategic and leading role of head-of-state diplomacy in developing bilateral relations

— Continue close contact through telephone conversations, letters, meetings and exchange views on major issues of common concern in a timely manner

— Give full play to the four high-level dialogue platforms: the diplomatic and security dialogue, the comprehensive economic dialogue, the law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue, and the social and people-to-people dialogue

— Enhance macro-policy coordination concerning fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policy; keep communication and coordination on domestic structural reform and global economic governance

— Step up communication on increasing imports from the United States and review policy of foreign investment involving national security concerns

— Substantially ease market access to China’s financial markets such as banking, securities and funds, and insurance industries, in accordance with China’s timetable and roadmap

— Reduce tariffs on automobiles gradually and properly by the Chinese side

— Reinforce exchanges and dialogues at various levels between the two militaries

— Strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and protecting the Internet

— Prevent each other from becoming a paradise for fugitives

— Make positive achievements in repatriating illegal immigrants

— Enhance law enforcement cooperation on drug control and the spread of new psychoactive substances

— Strengthen protection of people and agencies in the other country

— Stick to the one-China policy

— Enroll more students from each other

— Welcome the extension of China-U.S. Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology

— Cooperate on the prevention and treatment of AIDS, emerging and reemerging infectious diseases

— Dedicate to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region

— Safeguard international nuclear non-proliferation regime; promote complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula; not to accept the nuclear status of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

— Expand cooperation on fighting terrorism on a two-way and mutually beneficial basis

— Offer assistance to Iraq

— Stand by the “Afghan-owned and Afghan-led” way to realize the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan

— Cooperate in nuclear safety, crack down on nuclear smuggling, and fight nuclear terrorism