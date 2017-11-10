Major consensus reached at Xi-Trump summit

Latest update November 10th, 2017 11:29 AM
Nov 10, 2017 China Update with CRI 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting US President Donald Trump have reached extensive and important consensus on the development of China-US relations, Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said.
The following highlights the major consensus about what the two sides should do.
— Have broad common interests and important responsibility for protecting world peace, stability and prosperity
— Display the strategic and leading role of head-of-state diplomacy in developing bilateral relations
— Continue close contact through telephone conversations, letters, meetings and exchange views on major issues of common concern in a timely manner
— Give full play to the four high-level dialogue platforms: the diplomatic and security dialogue, the comprehensive economic dialogue, the law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue, and the social and people-to-people dialogue
— Enhance macro-policy coordination concerning fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policy; keep communication and coordination on domestic structural reform and global economic governance
— Step up communication on increasing imports from the United States and review policy of foreign investment involving national security concerns
— Substantially ease market access to China’s financial markets such as banking, securities and funds, and insurance industries, in accordance with China’s timetable and roadmap
— Reduce tariffs on automobiles gradually and properly by the Chinese side
— Reinforce exchanges and dialogues at various levels between the two militaries
— Strengthen cooperation in combating cybercrime and protecting the Internet
— Prevent each other from becoming a paradise for fugitives
— Make positive achievements in repatriating illegal immigrants
— Enhance law enforcement cooperation on drug control and the spread of new psychoactive substances
— Strengthen protection of people and agencies in the other country
— Stick to the one-China policy
— Enroll more students from each other
— Welcome the extension of China-U.S. Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology
— Cooperate on the prevention and treatment of AIDS, emerging and reemerging infectious diseases
— Dedicate to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region
— Safeguard international nuclear non-proliferation regime; promote complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula; not to accept the nuclear status of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
— Expand cooperation on fighting terrorism on a two-way and mutually beneficial basis
— Offer assistance to Iraq
— Stand by the “Afghan-owned and Afghan-led” way to realize the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan
— Cooperate in nuclear safety, crack down on nuclear smuggling, and fight nuclear terrorism
