Karisma Kapoor likely to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend

The rumour mill is abuzz that marriage could be on the cards for Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma has plans to tie the knot with alleged boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal, CEO of an Indian pharmaceutical company after his divorce was settled on November 7, 2017.

Karisma and Sandeep have been reportedly dating for the past three years.

Sandeep’s 14-year long marriage to Ashrita ended in a divorce after a bitter separation battle that started after Sandeep filed for divorce back in 2010.

He had claimed that his wife was schizophrenic, who had, in turn, accused him of adultery.

According to reports, the ex-couple’s two daughters, aged 12 and 9, will get Rs 30 million each. Ashrita, on the other hand, will receive Rs 20 million, along with the flat in which she currently lives.

Earlier this year, Randhir Kapoor had informed DNA that Karisma may not want to get married.

“I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don’t think she wants to get married. She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is,” he had said.

Karisma Kapoor was previously married to businessman Sunjay Kapur from 2003 till 2016. They have two children – Samiera, 12, and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7.

Post their divorce, Samiera and Kiaan are living with Karisma. Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev in a private ceremony recently.