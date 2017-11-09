Latest update November 9th, 2017 12:31 PM

Xi urges China, Vietnam to work in pursuit of dreams of national prosperity

Nov 09, 2017

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Vietnam need to work hand in hand “more than ever” in pursuit of dreams of national strength and prosperity.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article published Thursday on Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Xi will pay a state visit to Vietnam and he will also attend the 25th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting to be held on Nov. 10-11 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

